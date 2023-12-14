StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $7.96 on Friday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of 113.71 and a beta of 0.79.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RADCOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

