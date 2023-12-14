RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,702.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.