Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Polar Power has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.97.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
