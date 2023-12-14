HC Wainwright Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $17.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
RLAY opened at $10.08 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.54.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
