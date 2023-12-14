HC Wainwright Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $17.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

RLAY opened at $10.08 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.