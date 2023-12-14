AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $173.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $272.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

