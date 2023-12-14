Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

