Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Marchex Trading Up 7.0 %

MCHX opened at $1.37 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

