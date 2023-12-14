Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

