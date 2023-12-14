Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.59.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.