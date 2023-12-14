NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.12 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

