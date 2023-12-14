Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $1.35 on Monday. Ondas has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 615.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ondas news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 342,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $243,444.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 594,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,864.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ondas news, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 342,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $243,444.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 594,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,864.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 867,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,529.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 828,526 shares of company stock valued at $739,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ondas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

