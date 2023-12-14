CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Cut to Underperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.39.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,069,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,754,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.