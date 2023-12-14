HC Wainwright Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $397.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $390.00 to $397.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.13.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $405.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.33. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

