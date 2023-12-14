Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.21.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $251.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $252.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

