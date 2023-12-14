Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.21.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WING opened at $251.78 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $252.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.