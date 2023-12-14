Citigroup Upgrades Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fortrea from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTRE

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.