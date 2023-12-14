Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

