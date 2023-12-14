iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.89.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

