U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
