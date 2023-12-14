U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $281,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.