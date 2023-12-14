StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

