StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.97.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
