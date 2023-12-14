Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.34 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
