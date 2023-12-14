Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.34 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taitron Components by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.