Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.15. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.