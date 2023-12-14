Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.15. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
