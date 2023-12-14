Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $216.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 871,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 281,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

