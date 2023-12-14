StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.