StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
