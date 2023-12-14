Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

AINC stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.82. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

