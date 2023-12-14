Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.46 on Friday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

