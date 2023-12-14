StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Forward Industries stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

