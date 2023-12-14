StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.03.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LL Flooring by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LL Flooring during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

