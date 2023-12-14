StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Price Performance
NYSE LL opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. LL Flooring has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $100.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.03.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
