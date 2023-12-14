StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Price Performance
NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
About NTN Buzztime
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.