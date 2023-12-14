Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.