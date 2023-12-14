Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.11. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
