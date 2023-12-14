Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

