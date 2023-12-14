China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.61.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
Further Reading
