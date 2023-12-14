China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

