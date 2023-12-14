StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.