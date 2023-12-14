United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.66. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
