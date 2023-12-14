United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.66. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

