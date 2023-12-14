Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 22,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $58,093.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,418,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,863.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 28,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 96,797 shares of company stock valued at $249,355. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

