Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 484.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

