Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $586,488.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.