Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.