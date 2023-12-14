Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.41 on Monday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

