Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $3.98 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market cap of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

