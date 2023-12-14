The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $197.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $231.36 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.27.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

