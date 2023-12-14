ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.75.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

