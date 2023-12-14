ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

