ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Articles
