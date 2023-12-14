Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlantic American

Atlantic American Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.