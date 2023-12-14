IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Acquires £49,958.28 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde bought 17,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,958.28 ($62,714.39).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Max Royde purchased 9,095 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £26,375.50 ($33,110.09).

IQGeo Group Stock Performance

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.91 million, a PE ratio of -15,250.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 273.24. IQGeo Group plc has a one year low of GBX 184 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 329.50 ($4.14).

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software for the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager Telecom that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager, a construction management software, which helps to digitize telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

