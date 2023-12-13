Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,546,000 after buying an additional 186,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.46.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

