Arlington Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. 196,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

