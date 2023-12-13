Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Accenture stock opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.78. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $343.25. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

