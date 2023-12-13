Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.