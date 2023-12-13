Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

